Recount in seesaw Queens district attorney race begins
The process of recounting ballots in the seesaw Democratic primary race for Queens district attorney has begun.
New York City Board of Elections spokeswoman Valerie Vazquez-Diaz says the process started Tuesday with employees sorting the ballots by Assembly District and Election District.
Vazquez-Diaz says the actual counting of the ballots likely won't start until Thursday.
Public Defender Tiffany Caban held a 1,090-vote lead over Queens Borough President Melinda Katz on primary night June 26.
But Katz overtook Caban after more ballots were counted and now holds a razor-thin 16-vote lead.
Both campaigns say every valid vote must be counted.
Also on Tuesday, a court hearing on 114 disputed affidavit ballots was adjourned until next week.
The winner of the primary will be strongly favored to win the November general election.
