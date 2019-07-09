Trump backs Acosta as NY case renews criticism of Epstein’s Florida deal

The story behind a Palm Beach sex offender’s remarkable deal Palm Beach multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein is a free man, despite sexually abusing dozens of underage girls according to police and prosecutors. His victims have never had a voice, until now. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Palm Beach multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein is a free man, despite sexually abusing dozens of underage girls according to police and prosecutors. His victims have never had a voice, until now.

Alex Acosta, the former U.S. attorney who in 2008 granted accused pedophile and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein a plea deal that sent him to county jail for about a year, said he’s happy to see New York prosecutors go after Epstein again now that they have “new evidence.”

“The crimes committed by Epstein are horrific, and I am pleased that NY prosecutors are moving forward with a case based on new evidence,” Acosta, currently U.S. Secretary of Labor for President Donald Trump, tweeted Tuesday. “With the evidence available more than a decade ago, federal prosecutors insisted that Epstein go to jail, register as a sex offender and put the world on notice that he was a sexual predator.”

Epstein, 66, was arrested in Teterboro Airport in New Jersey over the weekend. The arrest came about a decade after he was released from a Palm Beach County jail after serving 13 months of an 18-month stint that allowed him to leave for his office six days out of the week.

He had pleaded guilty to state charges of prostitution involving a girl under the age of 18. The plea was part of a non-prosecution agreement one of his lawyers negotiated with Acosta, who agreed to forego a prepared 53-count indictment over accusations that he’d been involved in the sex trafficking of minors.

Now, Epstein faces up to 45 years in prison if convicted in New York on charges that he manipulated numerous underage girls into engaging in sex acts for money. The accusations contained in an indictment unsealed Monday cover the period from 2002 to 2005, but investigators say that when they served a warrant at Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse last weekend, they obtained images from safe of what appeared to be nude underage girls.

Epstein’s indictment by the U.S. Attorney’s office in the Southern District of New York renewed criticism of the plea deal Acosta negotiated more than 10 years ago. South Florida’s entire Democratic congressional delegation has called for Acosta to step down. And on Tuesday, several Democrats running for president called on him to resign.

But Acosta, who has said little since the Miami Herald published its Perversion of Justice series outlining the extent of the accusations against Epstein and the details behind his plea agreement, defended his handling of the case on Twitter.

“Now that new evidence and additional testimony is available, the NY prosecution offers an important opportunity to more fully bring him to justice,” Acosta tweeted.

As Acosta was defending himself on Twitter Tuesday, the president was at the White House defending his own relationship with Epstein, a politically connected financier who was also friendly with the Clintons.

“Well I knew him like everybody in Palm Beach knew him. He was a fixture in Palm Beach,” said Trump, who frequently travels to the island to stay at Mar-a-Lago. “I had a falling out with him a long time ago, I don’t think I’ve spoken to him in 15 years. I wasn’t a fan. I was not a fan of his, that I can tell you, I was not a fan of his.”

But Trump backed Acosta, saying that “he’s been just an excellent secretary of labor.” Trump said if someone re-examined the decisions made 10 years ago by any prosecutor or judge, “you would probably find that they wish they maybe did it a different way.”





“You’re talking about a long time ago. I think it was a decision made not by him but by a lot of people, so we’re looking at it very carefully,” Trump said before crowing about the economy. “I feel very badly, actually, for Secretary Acosta, because I’ve known him as somebody who has worked very hard and has done such a great job. I feel very badly about that whole situation. But we’re going to be looking at that and looking at it very closely.”