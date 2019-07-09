Wolf orders bond issue to help counties buy voting machines

Gov. Tom Wolf is ordering a bond issue to help Pennsylvania's counties pay for new voting machines, after a disagreement between the Democrat and the Republican-controlled Legislature that stalled legislation.

Wolf announced the decision Tuesday to borrow up to $90 million without legislative approval, after saying earlier in the day that he's sure the sides can come to an agreement.

Wolf began pressing counties last year to replace their voting machines after federal authorities warned Pennsylvania and other states that Russian hackers targeted them during 2016's presidential election.

Republicans resisted the move, but in late June abruptly backed legislation with $90 million in borrowing authority. However, Wolf vetoed it Friday because it included changes to election laws that Wolf says weren't negotiated and didn't help improve voting security or access.