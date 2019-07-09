Ambulances accused of being late to city emergency calls

A Georgia city has accused the surrounding county of not abiding by an agreement to ensure American Medical Response ambulances arrive on time to emergency calls.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the Dunwoody City Council passed a resolution Monday officially stating that American Medical Response has failed to meet required response times. Mayor Denis Shortal was the only dissenting vote. The city entered a special agreement with the county last year that set strict rules for emergency response times.

Dunwoody police data says the ambulance provider hasn't complied with those rules for months, taking about four minutes more than required when responding to critical calls. The county denies the agreement has been violated as it also sends firetrucks to medical calls. It says time goals are met when factoring in firetrucks.