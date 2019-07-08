Man shot, killed by Denver police during rush hour ID’d

Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by police during downtown Denver's morning rush hour.

The Denver Post reports 22-year-old Christopher Barela was killed when officers say he pointed a gun at them July 1.

Investigators say he smashed the windshield of a public bus before walking toward downtown firing the gun in the air. One of the officers who was following Barela fired three shots, killing the man.

Joe Montoya, Denver police division chief for investigations, has said it's unclear if the man was mentally ill.

The officer who shot Barela has worked for the department for 18 years.