Noem appoints Steckel interim Human Resources commissioner

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed Thomas Steckel interim commissioner of the Bureau of Human Resources.

Noem announced Steckel's appointment Monday. It follows the appointment of current Bureau of Human Resources Commissioner Laurie Gill as secretary of social services, and takes effect Tuesday.

Noem calls Steckel "a critical part of the leadership team at the Bureau of Human Resources."

Steckel says he looks forward to working with the Republican governor "as we continue supporting state employees and making the state a premier place to work."

Steckel currently serves as director of employee benefits within the Bureau of Human Resources, a position he has held since 2014. In that role, he has managed the budget and execution of the State Employee Health Plan program and worker's compensation program.