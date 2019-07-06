City to begin talks with 4 companies vying to open pot shops

Stores that sell recreational marijuana have yet to take root in Springfield, but that could change in the coming months.

Mayor Domenic Sarno says negotiations will begin with four companies seeking to open the first pot shops in western Massachusetts' largest city. The four were selected from among 27 that submitted applications in May.

INSA, Holistic Industries, 6 Bricks LLC and 311 Page Boulevard LLC all must negotiate host community agreements with Springfield and receive approval from the state's Cannabis Control Commission before they can open their doors.

Sarno says a review committee considered several factors including traffic, public safety, finances and diversity in selecting the first round of potential marijuana businesses.

A zoning ordinance approved last year could eventually allow up to 15 pot shops in Springfield.