Chief says man shot by officer had called 911 on himself

The Cincinnati police chief says a knife-wielding man had called 911 on himself before he was shot by an officer in a park.

Chief Elliot Isaac said Friday that 23-year-old Devin Johnson called 911 Thursday morning to report a person in Bramble Park "acting wild and going crazy."

Johnson allegedly approached two responding officers and ignored orders to drop the butcher knife he was carrying. One of the officers then shot him three times.

Johnson is listed in critical but stable condition at a Cincinnati hospital. Isaac said he will be charged with felonious assault and aggravated menacing.

Isaac said the investigation is continuing. The officers' body cams captured the incident but the recordings haven't yet been made public.