Maine to grow apprenticeship program with funding boost

The federal government is giving a funding boost to Maine's apprenticeship program, which seeks to increase the number of skilled workers in the state.

The U.S. Department of Labor is giving the Maine Department of Labor a little more than $750,000 for the Maine Apprenticeship Program. The state says the money will help place more apprentices with employers across the state.

Maine has more than 750 registered apprentices and more than 100 registered apprenticeship programs. The state says the grant will help enroll 450 more apprentices and develop new programs in sectors such as health care, manufacturing and construction.