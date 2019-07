Armed man shot after confronting police in West Des Moines

Police say a man was fatally shot by police after confronting them with a weapon when officers were called to a Des Moines-area home because of a domestic disturbance.

West Des Moines police said the shooting occurred about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday less than a mile from the junction of Interstate 35 and I-235 on the city's north side. Police said shots were fired moments after officers confronted the man.

The man died of his injuries at a local hospital. Police said no officers were injured.

Police did not identify the man who died or describe his weapon. They did not say how many officers were involved or identify them.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was examining the incident. The officers were to remain on administrative leave in the meantime.