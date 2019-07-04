3 Gallup officers placed on leave after detox center scuffle

Three Gallup police officers have been placed on paid administrative leave in connection with a detainee who was injured in a scuffle with police.

The Gallup Independent report s Gallup Police announced this week that the three officers were placed on leave following a disturbance Friday at a detox center.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a J.C. Penney store after receiving a call about a man who was reportedly staggering.

The man, whose name has not been released, was transported to the detox center.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Authorities say the man became disorderly at the center and was injured during a struggling with officers. He was later transported to a hospital for treatment.

The man's condition is not known. The names of the officers placed on leave have not been released.