State attorney general issues reminder on fireworks laws

Ohio's chief law enforcer is reminding residents that they may purchase fireworks legally but not set them off in their own backyards unless they have a license.

Republican Attorney General Dave Yost issued the words of caution ahead of Thursday's Independence Day holiday.

Yost said a resident over 18 can buy fireworks from a licensed dealer, but only licensed exhibitors of fireworks can set them off within state boundaries.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission estimated 5,600 fireworks-related injuries were treated last year between June 22 and July 22. Hands and fingers are most often affected, followed by legs and eyes.

The head of the Ohio Hospital Association says several dozen Ohioans were treated in emergency rooms last July because of unsafe handling of fireworks.