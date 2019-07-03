Woman will succeed her late father on Oxford city board

The daughter of a longtime city official who died will succeed him on a governing board in north Mississippi.

The Oxford Eagle reports Kesha Howell-Atkinson won a special election Tuesday to fill a seat on the Oxford Board of Aldermen.

Her father, Ulysses "Coach" Howell, held the seat for 26 years. He died May 11 after having a stroke.

In June, the city named its new recreation center for him to acknowledge his work helping young people.

Howell-Atkinson says one of her goals is to continue providing opportunities for the youth of Oxford. Two years remain in the four-year city board term.