Autopsy finds missing Colorado deputy killed himself

A western Colorado coroner says a sheriff's deputy who was the subject of a three-day search last week died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Searchers found the body of 26-year-old Tayler Esslinger in his truck on June 28 in Garfield County. A Colorado National Guard helicopter crew had spotted his vehicle.

Esslinger was an Eagle County deputy and spent 12 years as a volunteer firefighter with the Gypsum Fire Protection District.

The Vail Daily reports Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire said Tuesday he ruled Esslinger's death a suicide.