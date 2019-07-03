Bill Carpenter, 3-term mayor of Brockton, dies at 62

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2010 file photo, Bill Carpenter, then a member of the school committee, speaks during an open forum on the city's heroin epidemic at a school committee meeting in Brockton, Mass. Carpenter, who was elected as Brockton's mayor in 2013, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Brockton. He was 62. Tim Correira

Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter has died after being found unresponsive in a car.

Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz says police responding to a 911 call Wednesday morning discovered Carpenter in a parked vehicle at a school where he'd gone to drop a family member off at a summer program.

Carpenter was pronounced dead at a hospital. He was 62.

The cause of death was not immediately known but Cruz says no foul play is suspected.

The Enterprise of Brockton reported in March that Carpenter underwent a procedure for a cardiac artery blockage. He returned to work and planned to seek a fourth term in November.

A city of nearly 100,000 residents, Brockton is nicknamed the "City of Champions" for being the hometown of former world boxing champs Rocky Marciano and Marvin Hagler.