Mississippi Choctaw Indians elect a new tribal chief

Members of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians have elected a new chief.

WTOK-TV reports that a businessman and former tribal council member, Cyrus Ben, defeated Chief Phyliss J. Anderson by a wide margin in a runoff election Tuesday.

Anderson was the fourth chief of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians since the tribe received federal recognition in 1945, according to the tribe's website. She was also the first woman in the job. Anderson was first elected in 2011, defeating incumbent Beasley Denson.

The 11,000-member tribe controls three casinos and other businesses. Its reservation stretches across 35,000 acres (14,000 hectares) in parts of 10 Mississippi counties.