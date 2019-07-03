Delaware Resources officials warn of fecal bacteria at beach

Delaware health officials are warning beachgoers they've found higher-than-normal levels of bacteria at Seashore State Park beach.

The Delaware News Journal reports samples taken on Monday by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control found fecal bacteria levels north of the Indian River Inlet to be just over the water standard.

However, the advisory doesn't mean the beach is closed. The paper says advisories are issued to let people know there may be bacteria present that could cause health problems.

State officials found Enterococcus, a fecal bacteria that's an indicator other bacteria may be present. Scientists say it probably came from animals.

The alert comes as other bacteria scares hit nearby beaches. A Maryland woman says her son caught flesh-eating bacteria in Ocean City last week.