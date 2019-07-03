Police fatally shoot man suspected in assault in Minnesota

Police say officers fatally shot an armed man suspected in the assault of a woman in a suburb of St. Paul, Minnesota.

Authorities say the man fled on foot after assaulting the woman in a car in Eagan about 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Eagan police spokesman Aaron Machtemes says officers tracked the man down to a commercial area and tried to negotiate with him for hours.

Eagan Police Chief Roger New said at a news conference Wednesday that the man refused commands to drop his weapon and "at some point" shots were fired. New says he doesn't know how many officers fired their weapons because several law enforcement agencies were involved.

The man was pronounced dead at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.