Appeals court affirms murder conviction after defendant dies

A state court considering an appeal for a defendant who died in prison has affirmed his conviction and sentence for fatally shooting two people and wounding three at his Ohio home.

Forty-nine-year-old Nasser Hamad died of natural causes less than a year after being sentenced to at least 36 years in prison on aggravated murder and other charges in the 2017 Howland Township shooting.

Police say Hamad began shooting after a fight began. The defense argued the shooting was self-defense.

Ohio's 11th District Court of Appeals rejected an appeal from Hamad's attorneys on Monday. They had argued the Trumbull County trial court made errors, including not instructing jurors that they could consider a particular lesser charge.

Defense attorney Samuel Shamansky says Hamad's family will be consulted on any further action.