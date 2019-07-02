Anchorage Fire Department cancels Independence Day fireworks

The Anchorage Fire Department says all fireworks shows have been cancelled in Anchorage, Eagle River and surrounding areas due to extreme dry weather.

Independence Day celebration fireworks were planned in Eagle River for Wednesday night and in Anchorage on Thursday.

Personal fireworks are banned by ordinance in Anchorage.

A burn ban also remains in effect, covering bonfires, campfires and burning of debris. Barbecue grills are allowed.

The state fire marshal last week took administrative action to ban the sale and use of fireworks in most populated areas of the state because of fire danger.

That ban covers the Matanuska-Susitna, Fairbanks, Kodiak and Kenai Peninsula boroughs and the northern Panhandle, which includes Juneau, Haines and Skagway.

It also covers the Copper River Valley and western Alaska from McGrath to the coast.