GOP political donation tool to rival Trump’s preferred app

FILE - In this March 29, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during a visit to Lake Okeechobee and Herbert Hoover Dike at Canal Point, Fla.

A Texas company is launching a new political donation app for Republicans that will rival a similar platform already adopted by President Donald Trump, potentially complicating GOP efforts to match Democrats' online fundraising success.

Give.GOP will launch on Tuesday. It comes on the heels of last week's rollout of WinRed, which was adopted by Trump and national Republicans.

Top GOP leaders have wanted one platform to handle online giving since Democrats' donation portal, ActBlue, played a pivotal role in their 2018 midterm success.

ActBlue served as a conduit that allowed donors to give with a few taps of a smartphone, funneling more than $1.6 billion to campaigns.

Some critics decry the GOP consolidation effort. They say it violates long-held Republican beliefs in free markets, capitalism and consumer choice.