Buttigieg says black voters ‘need to see me in action’

Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks during a news conference at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Annual International Convention in Chicago, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. AP Photo

Democrat Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tuh-juhj) says he needs to meet more voters in the black community and they "need to see me in action for a longer period of time."

Buttigieg is looking to build support with black voters for his presidential bid. He spoke Tuesday at a convention for Rainbow PUSH, the Rev. Jesse Jackson's civil rights organization.

The 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is among the top tier of 2020 candidates. But he's received marginal support from black voters, who are critical to winning as a Democrat. He's also facing fallout from the fatal shooting of a black man by a white South Bend officer.

Buttigieg says when you're "new on the scene" it takes longer to earn voters' trust.