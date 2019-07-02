Judge refuses to lower bond in mayor stalking case

A judge has refused to lower bond for a man accused of stalking the mayor of Sioux Falls.

A public defender tried to get Christopher Bruce's $50,000 cash bond lowered in court Monday, claiming comments made by the defendant were taken out of context. Bruce is charged with stalking, a felony that carries a maximum two years behind bars. Bruce is accused, in part, of emailing city council member in November, saying the mayor's family might find out that their son may be responsible for the deaths of citizens.

KELO-TV reports Judge Susan Sabers told Bruce that if she gave him the benefit of the doubt she would regret it if something bad happened.