LA mayor backs proposed federal Ending Homelessness Act

The Associated Press

Homeless people move belongings from a street near Los Angeles City Hall as crews prepared to clean the area Monday, July 1, 2019. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and a group of other city leaders from around California and the nation are backing the proposed Ending Homelessness Act. The legislation sponsored by U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., would use more than $13 billion to the efforts of cities to deal with the homelessness crisis. Richard Vogel AP Photo
LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and a group of other city leaders from around California and the nation are backing the proposed Ending Homelessness Act.

The legislation sponsored by U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters would use more than $13 billion to the efforts of cities to deal with the homelessness crisis.

Garcetti says in a statement Monday that homelessness is a national emergency that requires federal action.

Thousands of people live on the streets of Los Angeles, where tent encampments line many streets and filth is a problem.

Among California officials also supporting the legislation are the mayors of Sacramento, Oakland, Anaheim, Santa Ana and Riverside.

