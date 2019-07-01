Charges dismissed against man arrested after fatal overdose

A federal judge on Monday dismissed an indictment against an alleged Delaware drug dealer who was arrested more than two years ago after a woman died of an overdose, but prosecutors quickly refiled charges.

In dismissing the indictment against Donte Jacobs, the judge said federal prosecutors violated his rights to a speedy trial.

The indictment was dismissed without prejudice, allowing prosecutors the opportunity to refile charges against Jacobs. They wasted no time in doing so.

"The defendant remains in custody and trial is expected to occur on September 9, 2019, as it was before the motion was granted," said Kim Reeves, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Delaware.

Jacobs has been in pretrial detention since being indicted by a federal grand jury in October 2016.

Authorities charged Jacobs with conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl that resulted in the death of another person, the first time that federal prosecutors in Delaware leveled that charge against someone.

If convicted, Jacobs faced at least 20 years in prison, and a possible life sentence.