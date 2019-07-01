Pro-marijuana group unveils more detailed initiative

A group that pushed to legalize marijuana in North Dakota last year is back for another try.

Legalize ND expects to submit a new proposed initiative to the secretary of state's office soon. The group's leader, David Owen, said the new measure will be far more specific than the one that voters soundly defeated in November.

The group's proposal would limit possession to 2 ounces, and wouldn't allow home growing. It also calls for child-resistant packaging and no marketing to children. Owen said it also would prohibit smoking in public or in vehicles.

The group needs about 13,450 signatures for the initiative to be approved for next year's ballot. Owen said he expected signature-gathering to begin in August, several months earlier than last time around.