New Haven Police Department looking for new recruits

The New Haven Police Department is holding an open house to search for new recruits for the next class of officers.

The event starts Saturday morning and runs through the early afternoon at the New Haven Police Academy. It will offer information about the hiring process and what the job entails.

Requirements for the job include being at least 21 years old, a born or naturalized citizen, have a high school diploma or GED and reside within 20 minutes of New Haven. Applicants also cannot have felony convictions or Class A or B misdemeanor convictions.

City spokesman Laurence Grotheer says everyone is encouraged to apply.