Mississippi election lawsuit is ‘time-sensitive,’ judge says

A federal judge says he's aware of the "time-sensitive nature" of an election-year lawsuit that says Mississippi has a racially discriminatory method of choosing statewide officials, including governor.

U.S. District Judge Daniel P. Jordan III has set mid- and late July deadlines for state attorneys to respond to the suit filed May 30 by four African American plaintiffs. The suit seeks end what they say is a system, unique in the U.S., aimed at thwarting election of black candidates.

A Mississippi constitutional provision written in 1890 says candidates must win a majority of the popular vote and a majority of the 122 Mississippi House districts. If nobody wins both majorities, the election is decided by the House.

Mississippi has August primaries and a November election for governor and other offices.