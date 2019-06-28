Wyoming governor moves top staffers into new jobs

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon is moving two of his top staffers into new jobs.

Gordon announced Thursday that Policy Director Buck McVeigh will become his acting chief of staff. McVeigh replaces Pat Arp, who announced her retirement in May.

McVeigh is a former state economist and president of the Wyoming Taxpayers Association.

Gordon also announced that his general counsel, Betsy Anderson, will become acting deputy chief of staff.

Nobody has been serving as deputy chief of staff for Gordon.

Anderson was general counsel for the state treasurer's office and joined the governor's office after Gordon's election in 2018.