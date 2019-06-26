National Politics
Last call delay at 2020 RNC stopped by North Carolina House
An effort to delay last calls at restaurants and watering holes in and around Charlotte during next year's Republican National Convention has been shut down by the North Carolina House.
A bill debated on the House floor on Wednesday would have extended alcoholic drink sales in Mecklenburg County from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. around the convention. Drinking could have continued until 4:30 a.m.
The provision was removed after House Democratic leader Darren Jackson of Wake County said it could lead to more impaired-driving crashes and set a poor precedent for other major in-state events. There was no such extension at the 2012 Democratic convention in Charlotte.
The scaled-back bill that returned to the Senate after a floor vote still allows out-of-state police officers to work at the convention.
