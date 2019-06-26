Tuscaloosa python owner identified, snake still at-large

Authorities in Tuscaloosa say they may have identified the owner of the 15-foot (4.5 meter) yellow python that's been the subject of a week-long search.

A spokesman for the mayor's office says police zeroed in on a person of interest and have recovered a second python at a "local residence."

News outlets report authorities are still looking for the first python.

Sightings of the pet snake were first reported last week.

Animal control officers are combing through residential backyards, storm drains and wooded area's looking for the reptile.

Pythons are non-venomous. They kill their prey through constriction.

Officials are asking residents to alert authorities if they spot the snake.