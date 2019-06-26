Lawmakers to introduce bill to overhaul Ohio school funding

State lawmakers who studied potential ways to overhaul Ohio's school funding system have made changes to their initial plan and are set to introduce the resulting proposal at the Statehouse.

Republican Rep. Bob Cupp, of Lima (LY'-muh), and Democratic Rep. John Patterson, of Jefferson, scheduled a news conference about the bill Wednesday.

In March, they unveiled a plan they said would more fairly split local and state funding shares and factor in the cost of educating a child and a community's ability to help pay for it. The plan drew some praise from public-school advocates and teachers unions but also prompted criticisms that it would boost some wealthier districts without doing enough to help poorer ones.

Ohio's school-funding system has been repeatedly adjusted since it was found unconstitutional in 1997.