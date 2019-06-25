Toronto man wanted on rape charges caught at Atlanta airport

A Toronto man suspected of raping a woman in West Virginia was caught at the Atlanta airport.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports 34-year-old Jordan Anthony Doswell was identified as a fugitive Sunday and arrested by Atlanta police at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office says Doswell broke into a woman's home in Huntington, West Virginia in September and raped her.

The outlet says Doswell is a special constable with the city of Toronto. Special constables are generally auxiliary officers tasked with security or peacekeeping duties.

Doswell remains in the Clayton County Jail awaiting extradition to West Virginia.