Special prosecutor requested in South Bend police shooting

Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg looks on during a town hall community meeting, Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Washington High School in South Bend, Ind. Buttigieg faced criticism from angry black residents at the emotional town hall meeting, a week after a white police officer fatally shot a black man in the city. Robert Franklin

A prosecutor in South Bend, Indiana, is requesting a special prosecutor to investigate the fatal shooting of a black man by a white police officer that has roiled the campaign of mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg (BOO'-tuh-juhj).

St. Joseph County Prosecutor Kenneth Cotter filed a petition Monday asking a judge to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the June 16 shooting of 54-year-old Eric Logan by South Bend police Sgt. Ryan O'Neill.

The petition requests a special prosecutor to "avoid any appearance of impropriety, conflict of interest or influence upon the ultimate prosecutorial decision to be made."

Buttigieg said Sunday that he would write the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division and notify Cotter that he'd like an independent investigator appointed.