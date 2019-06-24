GOP aims to copy Dem fundraising power with new online tool

Republicans are launching a new online fundraising platform that they hope will rival ActBlue, the Democrats' internet-based fundraising behemoth.

Called WinRed, it's a play by the GOP to replicate Democrats' success raising massive amounts from grassroots supporters who typically give just a few dollars online at a time.

ActBlue was instrumental in the Democratic Party's 2018 midterm successes, with the nonprofit pulling in well over $1 billion for candidates that primarily came from low-dollar donors.

Republicans have a number of similar for-profit platforms. But they've had far less success than ActBlue, which saves donors' information and allows them to give with a few taps of a smartphone.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Now Republicans hope WinRed will enable them to harness giving from their base. The party has typically relied most on big-dollar donors.