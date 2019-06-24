AP-NORC Poll: Democratic voters not fully tuned in to 2020

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks at the Poor People's Moral Action Congress presidential forum in Washington, Monday, June 17, 2019. AP Photo

Most Democratic voters haven't fully tuned into their party's presidential primary.

An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll finds that only 22% of Democrats say they know a lot about the candidates' policies. Only 35% say they're paying close attention to the race more than seven months before the first ballots are cast in Iowa.

That implies this week's debates in Miami could have a seismic impact on the race. They'll be an opportunity for millions of people to watch 20 candidates mix it up during prime time on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Many voters may start to form opinions after that.

What Democrats want the most is experience in elected office: Almost 75% cited that as a quality they're looking for in a presidential candidate.