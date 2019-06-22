Cincinnati area GOP hoping for 2020 comeback

Republicans in the Cincinnati area are hoping to launch their comeback at a Saturday rally.

President Donald Trump's campaign press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, is the keynote speaker at "The GOP 500" at Sharonville Convention Center. Hamilton County Republican Chairman Alex Triantafilou (tree-AWN'-tuh-fee-loo) tells The Cincinnati Enquirer the goal is to "take action now," 500 days ahead of the 2020 elections.

Democrats have expanded their strength beyond Cincinnati into some suburban areas. Triantafilou says he hopes to attract more female and black GOP candidates. He says there's no question the party has lost ground with suburban, educated women.

He says he's already seeing progress for 2019 local elections, such as township races.

Ohio Democratic Party Chairman David Pepper doesn't see Republicans beating Democrats on diversity.