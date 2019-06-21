Arizona Game and Fish moves to ban coyote killing contests

The Arizona Game and Fish Commission has voted to ban organized contests where hunters try to kill the most coyotes or other predators for prizes.

Friday's 4-0 vote bans contests that require registration and a fee and award prizes for killing the most coyotes or other fur-bearing animals or predators. The ban needs final approval by a council appointed by Gov. Doug Ducey.

Coyote-killing contests have drawn the ire of activists in recent years. The Oregon Legislature is considering a law banning the practice, and New Mexico banned them in April.

The ban approved Friday doesn't apply to lawful hunting of predators or other fur-bearing animals.

The environment group Center for Biological Diversity hailed the vote but said it remained concerned that loopholes will allow some contests to continue.