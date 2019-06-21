Agency estimates $1.3M 30-day Wasilla special session cost

New cost estimates suggest a 30-day special session in Wasilla could cost $1.3 million.

The estimates were prepared by the Legislative Affairs Agency, which cited security and logistical concerns with meeting at the Wasilla Middle School, Gov. Mike Dunleavy's recommended venue.

Dunleavy called lawmakers into a special session July 8 in Wasilla to finalize this year's payout to residents from the state's oil-wealth fund. Legislative leaders have been weighing their options.

The agency estimates a 30-day special session in Juneau with finance committee meetings in Anchorage could cost nearly $855,000.

Executive director Jessica Geary says the Juneau estimate she was asked to provide was for minimal floor sessions and committee meetings in Anchorage. She said a previous estimate for full session costs in Juneau would be nearly $1.1 million.