Wisconsin Assembly to consider drunken driving bills

The state Assembly is set to take up two bills that would stiffen penalties for drunken driving.

The first measure would require anyone arrested for a first offense to appear in court. Currently a first offense is a civil violation, not a criminal one, and people can skip their initial court appearance.

The bill also would eliminate provisions in state law that allow second offenses to be treated as a civil violation rather than a misdemeanor if the first offense took place at least 10 years earlier.

The second proposal would establish a minimum five-year sentence for anyone convicted of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Republican Rep. Jim Ott authored both proposals. The Assembly is set to take them up Thursday.