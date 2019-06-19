Chief: Someone fires at backs of officers; no one hurt

A police chief in South Carolina says someone fired several shots at the backs of his officers while they were questioning a different person.

Lake City Police Chief Kipp Coker said no one was hit by the gunfire around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Coker says Florence County deputies helped Lake City officers look for the shooter for several hours, but couldn't find him.

Coker says investigators think Gavin Nowlin of Kingstree ran from the gas station after the shooting.

Coker told news outlets his officers were helping Florence County deputies when they were fired at.