Prosecutor: Officers justified in man’s fatal shooting

A prosecutor has determined police officers in the Chicago suburb of Bloomingdale were justified in the fatal shooting of a knife-wielding man.

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin says Wednesday in a statement that no charges will be filed against officers Levi McGhee, Phillip Jaffe and Jeremy Redic.

Officers responded April 5 to a call of a man with a knife in a store and were notified when they arrived that the man had just stolen a car. They chased the car which stopped in nearby Glendale Heights.

An investigation showed that 26-year-old Julius Glover had a knife when he exited the car and refused orders to drop it. Glover was shot nine times as he ran toward an officer.

The DuPage County Major Crimes Task Force investigated the shooting.