Louisiana governor: Abortion ban decision wasn’t political

By MELINDA DESLATTE Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, the only Democratic governor in the Deep South, says he's not concerned about losing support among his party's voters because of a strict abortion ban he signed into law.

The Louisiana governor says he knows some people were disappointed that he supported the ban on abortion when a fetal heartbeat is detected — as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

But he said Tuesday that his decision on the legislation wasn't a political one. He says he was "being true" to himself and consistent with how he ran for the governor's job, as an anti-abortion candidate.

Edwards, running for reelection on the October ballot, has faced Democratic criticism for signing the abortion ban — including criticism from the head of the Louisiana Democratic Party.

