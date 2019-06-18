National Politics
Southern California mayor pleads not guilty to DUI
The mayor of the Southern California city of El Centro has pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence following his arrest last month.
Prosecutors allege Mayor Edgard Garcia had a blood alcohol level nearly double the legal limit when he was pulled over May 7 by an El Centro police officer.
KSWT-TV reports Garcia was arraigned Tuesday morning.
The news station cites police records that say Garcia refused to a take a field sobriety test.
He is expected back in court August 5.
El Centro is a city of 42,000 people about 115 miles (185 kilometers) east of San Diego.
Comments