Ore. advances bill allowing undocumented immigrants to drive

Undocumented immigrants in Oregon could legally obtain drivers licenses under a measure approved by the House.

Lawmakers voted 39-21 Tuesday to send the Senate a plan expanding driving privileges to all Oregon residents regardless of their immigration status.

The bill has been a priority for pro-immigration groups who say that undocumented immigrants often live in rural areas which requires having a car. Those without proof of residence say they live in fear that they could be deported over a traffic stop.

Opponents say that the measure should be sent to the ballot considering voters already shot down a similar proposal in 2016.

This week, New York became the 13th state to allow undocumented immigrants to drive. New Jersey is considering a similar measure.