The Latest: Lawmakers OK new Lewis prison cell door locks

The Latest on a request by the Arizona Department of Corrections to replace cell door locks, fire systems and air conditioning at 2 prisons (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Corrections has received approval to start the first phase of a nearly $46 million plan to replace cell door locks, fire alarms and air conditioning at two state prisons.

A legislative committee that reviews capital spending on Tuesday approved $17.7 million for new locks and fire systems at the Lewis prison complex west of Phoenix.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The move comes just two months after the department was rocked by revelations that Lewis prison inmates could open their locked cell doors and attack corrections officers and other prisoners. The Yuma prison has similar lock issues.

Approval is still needed for Lewis to get a new $11.3 million air conditioning system starting next March. Similar work at the Yuma prison starting in July 2020 is expected to cost $13.8 million.

___

12:01 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Corrections says it needs nearly $46 million to replace cell door locks, fire alarm and suppression systems and air conditioning at two state prisons.

The move comes just two months after the department was rocked by revelations that inmates at the Lewis prison complex west of Phoenix could open their locked cell doors and attack corrections officers and other prisoners. The Yuma prison has similar lock issues.

The department will ask a joint legislative committee that reviews capital spending on Tuesday to immediately spend $20.6 million for new locks and fire systems at the Lewis prison. The prison would get a new $11.3 million air conditioning system starting next March.

Similar work at the Yuma prison starting in July 2020 is expected to cost $13.8 million.