Maryland governor takes steps to boost cybersecurity

Gov. Larry Hogan is taking steps to strengthen cybersecurity in Maryland.

Hogan signed an executive order on Tuesday to create a new position called the Maryland Chief Information Security Officer. The Republican governor also said he is forming the Office of Security Management and the Maryland Cybersecurity Coordinating Council.

The three will work to improve Maryland's cybersecurity to improve the state's ability to address a cybersecurity incident.

For example, the council will help create recommendations for the state to identify and respond to cybersecurity risks and recover from them. It will include state officials from agencies and departments throughout the state.

Last month, a cyberattack hit the city of Baltimore's computer network, affecting functions of local government in Maryland's largest city.