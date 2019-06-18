Ex-Colorado candidate accused of flashing gun at marshal

The lawyer for a former Republican candidate for the Colorado House denies allegations that his client flashed a handgun at a U.S. marshal.

Colorado Politics reports Kanda Calef is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday to enter a plea to a felony menacing charge.

State troopers arrested Calef in April after the federal marshal reported that a woman driving on Interstate 25 near Larkspur had pulled out a pistol.

According to court documents, the marshal said Calef did not point the gun at him, but "flashed it in a way to ensure he could see it."

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Calef declined to comment. Her attorney, Drew Eddy, says she is innocent.

Calef lost a bid for Colorado's House District 14 last year.

She has been an advocate for limited government and gun rights.