Albuquerque Police Department roster nears 1,000 officers

Albuquerque police are expected to number nearly 1,000 in the next few months after the department added 116 officers over the past year.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Monday that about two-thirds of the new officers are already on duty, and the rest are expected to be on the streets by the end of the summer.

City officials have been working to boost staffing after the department's roster dropped to 821 officers in 2016. It had 983 officers in 2013.

The department is budgeted for 1,053 officers in the next fiscal year.

Albuquerque Deputy Police Chief Harold Medina says most of the new officers have been hired from other agencies, including the Santa Fe Police Department, the Rio Rancho Police Department and the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office.