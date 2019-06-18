Kentucky lt. gov. criticizes top Bevin aide for firing

Kentucky's lieutenant governor has criticized Gov. Matt Bevin's chief of staff, saying he "overstepped his boundaries" in authorizing the firing of her deputy chief of staff.

Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton ratcheted up her dispute with Bevin's administration over Adrienne Southworth's ouster. Hampton said Tuesday that Kentuckians should be concerned that an "unelected bureaucrat" appears to have power over the lieutenant governor's office.

Bevin's chief of staff, Blake Brickman, recently told the Courier Journal he authorized Southworth's firing. Brickman says she repeatedly demonstrated poor judgment.

Bevin's office didn't immediately respond to Hampton's statement.

Hampton says she intends to defy the firing, saying Southworth will continue to assist her, tracking her time until she's officially reinstated so she can receive back pay.

Bevin dropped Hampton from his ticket in his reelection bid this year.